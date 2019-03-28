Kamala Harris to Speak on Equality at Human Rights Campaign Event

Harris will join fellow speaker and senator Cory Booker at the HRC Los Angeles dinner.

The Human Rights Campaign announced Thursday that U.S. senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who has entered the 2020 presidential race, will attend the upcoming 2019 HRC Los Angeles dinner and speak on issues of equality.

"From fighting to defeat Proposition 8 in California, to fighting for the Equality Act in Washington, Senator Kamala Harris has spent her career in public life standing up and speaking out for the LGBTQ community,” said HRC president Chad Griffin. "By working to achieve crucial non-discrimination protections for our community, Senator Harris is a key leader in our effort for full federal equality and we are honored to welcome her to one of our most important events of the year.”

As the first African-American woman to serve as Attorney General of California, Harris has voiced her support for religious freedom, LGBTQ equality and fundamental civil rights for American citizens throughout her career. Early in 2019 she played a role in reintroducing the Equality Act into Congress.

During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Democratic senator stated that she "fully intends" to win the election, citing that her background in local, state and national leadership sets her apart from other candidates.

Harris will join senator Cory Booker, who is also scheduled to speak. The evening program will honor Christina Aguilera with the HRC ally for equality award and recognize Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa Simpson in The Simpsons, with an award for national leadership. Among the guests will be LGBTQ activists and allies including Betty DeGeneres, Alexandra Billings, Marcia Gay Harden and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The HRC dinner will take place at the JW Marriott LIVE on March 30, with proceeds from the event going toward the fight for LGBTQ equality.