California Senator Kamala Harris Enters 2020 Presidential Race

Democratic senator Kamala Harris of California said Monday that she is joining the 2020 presidential race.

"I'm running for president," she tweeted. "Let's do this together." The senator has opposed President Donald Trump on the proposed border wall, among other things.

"Justice. Decency. Equality. Freedom. Democracy. These aren't just words," she said in a video announcing her plans to run for the Democratic nomination for president. "They're the values we as Americans cherish. And they're all on the line now."

Harris, who became the second black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, entered the race on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The 54-year-old is a former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney.

She will have a first campaign event Friday in South Carolina and a kickoff rally Sunday in her hometown of Oakland.

Two other high-profile senators have previously announced their candidacies, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.