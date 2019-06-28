Kamala Harris Campaign Selling T-Shirts Inspired by Viral Joe Biden Moment

The presidential hopeful also responded to those who claimed her challenging the former vice president was a "low blow," in an appearance on 'CBS This Morning' on Friday.

Sen. Kamala Harris' presidential campaign hasn't wasted any time capitalizing on the momentum from her strong debate performance Thursday night, which included a confrontation with former Vice President Joe Biden that quickly went viral.

By Friday morning, the website for her White House bid was already selling "That Little Girl Was Me" T-shirts, featuring a picture of a young Harris against a black backdrop, for $29.99 to $32.99.

The shirt went on sale not long after Thursday's debate when Harris challenged former Biden on his comments about working with segregationist senators and his record on civil rights. In a moment that quickly went viral, she accused him of working with the lawmakers to oppose busing black students to schools attended by mostly white students.

"You also worked with them to oppose busing, and you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools," she said to Biden on Thursday. "And she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me."

Harris' campaign also sent out a tweet with the same image as the one on the T-shirt Thursday night.

Appearing on CBS This Morning on Friday in what co-host Anthony Mason said was her only network TV interview after the debate, Harris talked about her debate performance, which co-host Gayle King said voters in Iowa and New Hampshire were already saying was a strong showing. King also asked the California politician how she hopes to capitalize on her success leading up to the 2020 election, bringing up the T-shirts.

Speaking to King's question about her apparel, Harris said, "I don't know about the T-shirts."

Instead of elaborating on the shirts, Harris talked about her plan to connect with Americans across the country during her 2020 campaign. "It's about working hard to earn the vote and the support of Americans, and so I will continue to spend time in Iowa and New Hampshire and South Carolina and Nevada as the primary states, but frankly, throughout the country," she said in part. "And I will hopefully listen as much, if not more than I talk, especially now because I will tell you, I do intend to win this election, but for me the mark of our success will be also that I listened. Because, really, I think the most important thing is that at the end of this that we are relevant."

In response to criticism that her comments against Biden were a "low blow," Harris said, "You know, Gayle, it was about just speaking truth. And as I've said many times, I have a great deal of respect for Joe Biden. He has served our country over many years in a very noble way, but we — he and I — disagree on that. And it is a debate, this is a campaign where we should be discussing issues and there will be contrasts. And on this issue, I suppose — and I guess it's evident — that there is a contrast of opinion on the significance of people who have served in the United States Senate and what they have done in terms of their policy."

Watch Harris' interview on CBS This Morning below.