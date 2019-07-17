Kamala Harris Slams Trump's Tweets to Congresswomen: "He Has Defiled the Office of the President"

The late-night host also asked the presidential hopeful whether she regrets "going hard" on Joe Biden during the Democratic debate.

On the same day that the House of Representatives decided against impeaching President Trump for comments about four Congresswomen, senator and 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris offered her take on the remarks during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"He has defiled the office of the President of the United States," said Harris in reference to Trump's recent tweets. She went on to say, "This individual believes that his power is to beat people down instead of the real power, lifting people up."

On Sunday, Trump started a firestorm when he tweeted that three U.S. Representatives of color, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna S. Pressley and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib should "go back" to the "totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." All four freshman Congresswomen are U.S. citizens and were born in the country.

The House condemned his comments as racist, issuing a measure that split the governing body along party lines, but stopped short of impeaching the president over the remarks. Texas Rep. Al Green issued an impeachment article, saying Trump brought “ridicule, disgrace and disrepute” to the presidential office, but was shot down 332 to 95.

Trump has doubled down on his comments in recent days, tweeting added critiques of the four Congresswomen and maintaining his remarks were "not racist."

In an interview with CBS' Gayle King on Wednesday, the four lawmakers took a stand against Trump's words. "He does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, the integrity of a true president," Pressley told the anchor. "This is a distraction, this is a disruption on our leading and legislating and governing on the issues of care and concern and consequence of the American people."

On a different note, Kimmel asked his guest if she regrets "going hard" on Joe Biden [about race relations] during the Democratic debate. She replied, "I felt strongly that we needed to have a full discussion of that era in our country. I felt the need to be sure that we are reflecting true history as it relates to integration in our schools."

Speaking to her candidacy and the wider needs of America, Harris explained, "We have got to unify as a country around our commonalities and collective priorities."

Capping off their conversation about Trump, Harris said, "There's a rap sheet to be prosecuted." Kimmel briefly brought up his past work on The Apprentice, prompting Harris to quip, "He should go back to that."