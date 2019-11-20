Kamala Harris Slams Tulsi Gabbard for Fox News Appearances, Attacks on Democrats

Harris was quick to criticize Gabbard for joining the Democratic candidates onstage when she says Gabbard has "spent four years, full-time on Fox News criticizing President Obama" and "buddied up to Steve Bannon" in order to "get a meeting with Donald Trump."

Things got heated between Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard once again during the the fifth Democratic primary debate for the 2020 presidential election.

Harris was quick to criticize Gabbard for joining the Democratic candidates onstage, calling her participation in the race "unfortunate" because she "spent four years, full time on Fox News criticizing President Obama" during his presidency and "buddied up to Steve Bannon" in order to "get a meeting with Donald Trump" shortly after he was elected.

Harris also criticized Gabbard for speaking out against Democratic candidates to conservative media, including making negative statements about former Secretary of State and Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

After Clinton described Gabbard as a "favorite of the Russians" during an Oct. 17 podcast hosted by strategist David Plouffe, Gabbard fought back by describing Clinton as "the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long."

Gabbard has also described the Democratic party as one influenced by a "foreign policy establishment" that supports regime-change wars, she refers to as the "Bush, Clinton, Trump foreign policy doctrine."

"What we need on the stage in November is someone who has the ability to win and by that we need someone on that stage who has the ability to go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump and someone who has the ability to rebuild the Obama coalition and bring the party and the nation together," Harris argued.

Gabbard fought back arguing, "Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people." She also accused Harris of spreading "smears and innuendo."

The tense moment was not the first time Gabbard and Harris exchanged words. During the Democratic Debate in Detroit in July, Gabbard accused Harris of locking up scores of racial minorities for low-level drug offenses and hiding evidence that would free an innocent man on death row.

The fifth Democratic primary debate is taking place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Ten candidates have qualified to take the stage after meeting the Democratic National Committee's polling and fundraising requirements, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Harris, businessman Tom Steyer, Hawaii Rep. Gabbard and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.