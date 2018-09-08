Toronto: Kandoo Films Launches Distribution Arm

The LA-based company has set the Emmanuelle Chriqui and Sam Trammell-starrer 'Hospitality' as its first outing for Kandoo Releasing.

Los Angeles-based indie producer Kandoo Films is getting into film distribution.

The new Kandoo Releasing division is set to release indie films from emerging and diverse artists, starting with the Emmanuelle Chriqui and Sam Trammell-starrer Hospitality, set for a Dec. 7, 2018 theatrical and VOD release.

"Our goal is to create a more direct connection from filmmaker to viewer, providing audiences with the unfiltered film viewing experiences they crave,” said Kandoo Films founder Howard Barish in a statement.

Future releases from Kandoo Releasing include Skin in the Game, from first time director Adisa.

This story also appears in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 8 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.