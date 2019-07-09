Kane Brown Concert Kicks Off Staples Center 20th Anniversary Celebration

He'll perform Oct. 18 at the arena in downtown L.A.

Newly minted country superstar Kane Brown will kick off Staples Center's 20th anniversary celebration with an Oct. 18 concert at the downtown Los Angeles arena, it was announced Tuesday.

The show marks the first major event in a yearlong party commemorating a significant milestone in the history of the building owned and operated by AEG. The self-proclaimed "sports and entertainment center of the world" has hosted 17 of the past 19 Grammy Awards shows; seen NBA and Stanley Cup championships and All-Star Games; and hosted concerts by the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Adele, Garth Brooks, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar since first opening its doors on Oct. 17, 1999.

"Staples Center is an incredibly diverse and iconic venue, and it is an honor to headline and be a part of their 20th anniversary kickoff celebration," Brown, who will turn 26 three days after his show, said in a statement. "From the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks to all the artists that have graced the stage there, they bring the best in entertainment to Los Angeles, and I cannot wait to celebrate the last 20 years and kick off the next 20."

"It is pretty remarkable to think that Kane was just shy of turning 6 years old when we opened our doors in 1999, and now he will be a huge part of us ushering in the next generation of extraordinary talent to headline our arena," said Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. Live.

The boundary-breaking Kane is the first artist to top all five Billboard Country charts simultaneously, and with the four-times Platinum certification of "Heaven," released in October 2017, he became one of only five country acts with multiple four-times Platinum hits, joining Swift, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt.

His sophomore album Experiment debuted No. 1 in November on both the Billboard 200 and Top Country albums charts, making him the first male country artist in more than 24 years to start atop of the Billboard 200 and one of only three country artists to top that chart last year. The album features the back-to-back No. 1 hit singles "Lose It" and "Good as You."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PST on July 26 at AXS.com.