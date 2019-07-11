South Korean Actor Arrested on Rape and Sexual Molestation Allegations

A replacement is being sought out for Kang Ji-hwan in the TV series 'Joseon Survival.'

South Korean police on Wednesday arrested actor Kang Ji-hwan without a warrant on allegations of raping a woman and sexually molesting another. Both women were members of the 41-year-old actor's management agency.

The actor is accused of assaulting the women when they were asleep in a room in his house following a round of drinks there on Tuesday. The three of them continued to drink at his house following a gathering with other members of their agency, which had taken place at another venue. Local authorities were informed of the allegation from one of the women's friends and arrived at Kang's house. According to the police, Kang was taken into custody at Gwangju Police Station in Gwangju, a city south of Seoul, later that night.

According to Yonhap News, Kang claimed he had no recollection. "I can remember that I had drinks with them, but I can't remember anything after. I woke up to find myself in the same room where they were sleeping," he was quoted as saying.

Kang is currently playing the lead role in the TV series Joseon Survival on local cable TV network TV Chosun. Huayi Brothers Entertainment Co., Kang's agency and the producer of the drama, issued a statement apologizing. "We assume full responsibility for not thoroughly managing our actors and for the gravity of the incident," it said.

TV Chosun initially announced it would cancel the show, but then changed course, with Huayi Brothers announcing on Thursday that it was seeking an actor to replace Kang. So far, 10 episodes of the 16-part series have aired, while episodes 11 and 12 starring Kang have yet to be broadcast.