It's been 50 years since the Chiefs team last appeared in the Super Bowl and their 2020 win marks the end of the second-longest Lombardi Trophy drought among teams that have already won a Super Bowl.

In the first head-to-head NFL championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the Midwest team came out on top, winning Super Bowl 2020 by 11 points.

The win followed a mostly tight game, where both teams entered the halftime show tied up at 10-10. The San Francisco 49ers were the first to score with a field goal after winning the coin toss. But at the end of the first quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs responded with a touchdown at the end of the quarter and a conversion kick at the top of the second.

It wasn't until over halfway through the third that Bay Area 49ers pulled away from their Midwest competitors, first kicking a successful 42-yard field goal before scoring again, this time after a one-yard touchdown with under three minutes in the quarter left. The Chiefs made a late fourth-quarter touchdown and conversion kick, bringing them within three points of the 49ers with around six minutes left on the clock.

But with just three minutes left on the clock, the Chiefs overtook the 49ers lead, scoring a touchdown. Despite the 49ers gaining possession once again, they were unable to deliver a touchdown. Giving the Kansas City Chiefs possession once again for their final 38-yard touchdown, that brought the score to 31-20.

With their Super Bowl 2020 win, the Kansas City Chiefs will end the second-longest Lombardi Trophy drought among teams that have already won a Super Bowl.

The last time the Kansas City team made it to the Super Bowl was Jan. 11, 1970, when the Chiefs topped the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV for their first Lombardi Trophy. The Kansas City champions earned their way into the Super Bowl after defeating the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC Championship Game. The win marked their second come-from-behind victory in the post-season following a comeback on the heels of a 24-point deficit against the Houston Texans.

Super Bowl 54 was held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the 11th time that the Miami metropolitan area has hosted a Super Bowl. The last time a Super Bowl was played in Miami was 2010. Super Bowl 2020 aired live on Fox.