Kanye West Aims to "Save Souls" in 'Jesus Is King' Trailer

The concert film will be released exclusively in Imax theaters around the world on Oct. 25.

In a trailer for Kanye West's Jesus Is King that dropped Saturday, the rapper states, "We're here to spread the gospel. I'm not here for your entertainment."

Following a passage from the Bible (Mark 1:15), West states in a voice over, "I'm an evangelist, so my music, my films, every conversation, every room I go in, we're here to save souls, save you from eternal damnation."

Directed by Nick Knight, the film will feature West's ongoing Sunday Service series that takes place in Roden Crater, an Arizona-based art installation by light and space artist James Turrell. Jesus Is King will feature 13 gospel songs arranged by West and performed by his Sunday Service choir, as well as new music from his upcoming album of the same title.

"Filmed in the summer of 2019, Jesus Is King brings Kanye West's famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell's never-before-seen installation in Arizona's Painted Desert," Imax has said in a statement. "This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of Imax."

Watch the trailer below.