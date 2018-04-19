Kanye West Announces Two New Albums, Including Kid Cudi Collaboration

The rapper is set to release new music more than two years after dropping 2016's 'The Life of Pablo.'

After news surfaced early Thursday morning about Kanye West previewing his new project for Power 105.1's Charlamagne Tha God in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, the Chicago MC alerted fans on Twitter that he will be releasing his long-awaited album June 1.

"My album is 7 songs," West succinctly wrote on Twitter, before announcing the June release date. Known to stir the pot, West dropped another bombshell on Twitter and revealed that he and Kid Cudi are releasing a joint album the following week on June 8 called Kids See Ghosts. "Me and Cudi album June 8th," he tweeted. "It's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group."

Since last week, avid West supporters have been salivating for a new album, especially after the elusive star resurfaced on Twitter. While he didn't divulge anything specific to the music during his Twitter rant, he did dish out a slew of gems for creatives. "Truth is my goal. Controversy is my gym. I'll do a hundred reps of controversy for a 6 pack of truth," West tweeted.

West's seven-track album will mark his first studio effort since the 2016 release of The Life of Pablo. That effort spawned singles such as "Famous" and "Father Stretch My Hands Pt 2," which featured West's partner-in-crime, Kid Cudi.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com.