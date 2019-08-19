Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to California Worship Center With Tori Kelly

West brought his gospel group from Coachella to North Hollywood.

Kanye West brought Sunday Service to an actual monastery of sorts on Sunday, as the latest edition took place at a North Hollywood middle school where the California Worship Center usually holds its services.

Footage emerged from the congregation, with West getting behind the keys and mixing in several samples as part of the gospel service, including such cuts as Fred Hammond’s “This Is the Day,” Watch the Throne's “Lift Off” and Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot."

A number of Yeezy's celebrity friends like Blac Chyna, manager Scooter Braun and Gwen Stefani all made the trip to the San Fernando Valley for Sunday Service, per TMZ. Tori Kelly also contributed to the concert by gracing the mic for a soothing performance showing off her vocal range.

West even signed a fan's pair of Yeezy 750 Boosts with "Jesus Is Lord" now inscribed onto the kicks, in addition to spending time with the drum line following the service.

Sunday Service has been hosted at his house with Kim Kardashian and joined the lineup at Coachella 2019 for Easter Sunday.

Check out some of this week's Sunday Service highlights below.

Very cool experience today at Sunday service pop up :) pic.twitter.com/m26vmnsYv6 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) August 18, 2019

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.