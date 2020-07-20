Kanye West Claims 'Get Out' Was "About Me" in String of Tweets

The musician and potential presidential candidate referenced the Oscar-winning thriller when he claimed his wife Kim Kardashian had a doctor ready and was en route to Wyoming to "lock me up" on Monday night.

The Kanye West show is in full swing (and full view).

A day after his unusual debut political rally in South Carolina in which he appeared wearing a military style jacket with "2020" shaved into the back of his head, indulged in an hour-long train-of-thought session and at one stage, broke down in tears, Kanye is turning his attention to social media.

Late Monday, West appeared to be having a very public meltdown on Twitter.

It appeared to kick off with a single post, without comment, of Michael Jackson's music video to "Black or White."

From that point forward, Kanye fired away. With family members among the targets, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

"I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me," he writes.

n another, "I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore."

From out left field, Kanye tweeted "NBC locked up Bill Cosby". As a result, the disgraced comedian's name began trending on Twitter.

In another, Ye referenced the Oscar-winning thriller Get Out when he claimed his wife Kim Kardashian had a doctor ready and en route to Wyoming to "lock me up."

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," he tweeted.

He continued, "Everybody knows the movie get out is about me."

There are no positive connections to find between being locked up and Jordan Peele's Get Out, a film in which (spoiler alert) some quietly creepy mental health practitioners use dark methods on their guests.

Several messages have since been deleted, and more are been pulled at the time of writing.

The "Pray for Ye" hashtag was trending late in the evening as fans and onlookers piled on with shock and concern for his health.

Kanye's troubling Twitter frenzy comes on the heels of multiple published reports which stated that West didn't file the requisite paperwork to have his name appear on South Carolina's presidential ballot.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.