Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump, Reveals He Had COVID-19

The musician and clothing designer says his White House organizational model is based on the fictitious Marvel secret country of Wakanda from 'Black Panther.'

Kanye West had a lot to say in a recent interview with Forbes, in which he revealed that he is no longer a Trump supporter and that he was severely ill with COVID-19 months ago.

The interview, published on Wednesday, ran the gamut of topics currently in the news, which included West's own announcement last weekend he was running for president — with fewer than four months before the election.

West, previously a die-hard Donald Trump supporter who made a scene numerous times by visiting the president at the White House and Trump Tower, claims those days are over, even though he told GQ in April he was going to vote for the first time ever in 2020 — and his vote would be for Trump.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview," West said. “One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

The billionaire musician and clothing designer (whose company Yeezy received as much as $5 million through the Paycheck Protection Program meant to help businesses struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic) told Forbes his 2020 declaration was not a stunt; he even has chosen a running mate: Michelle Tidball, an obscure preacher from Wyoming. “I have to say with all humility that as a man, I don’t have all of the pieces in the puzzle," he said of being a political novice.

As for his White House, West said organizational model is based on the fictitious Marvel secret country of Wakanda from Black Panther. "I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free. Let’s get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes," he said.

One of the bigger shocks from the interview was West revealing he was severely ill with COVID-19 back in February. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it," he said of being sick. "I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Still, even if there was a vaccine, West would not take it as he also revealed he is an anti-vaxxer. “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious," West said. "That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.”