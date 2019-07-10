Kanye West Reportedly Constructing 'Star Wars'-Themed Low-Income Housing Units

The rapper and entrepreneur apparently has an upcoming meeting in San Francisco with potential investors.

Forget a galaxy far, far away, Kanye West is getting work done right here, right now in his reported development of low-income housing units inspired by Star Wars architecture.

According to a Forbes cover story interview recently published, the rapper, designer and entrepreneur is in the midst of creating housing units that resemble what Luke Skywalker lived in on Tatooine in 1977's A New Hope.

No picture of the units was provided, but Forbes' Zack O'Malley Greenburg accompanied West to a clearing in the middle of the California woods (specific location not given) where model structures of the Tatooine units are being designed and constructed.

“Inspired by Luke Skywalker’s childhood home, West has been working with a team to design prefabricated structures that sport the same austere aesthetic, with the goal of deploying them as low-income housing units,” Greenburg writes. "He tells me they could be used as living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top."

Describing the structures as "each oblong and dozens of feet tall," Greenburg notes West apparently has an upcoming meeting in San Francisco with potential investors.

West has a well-known affinity for Star Wars, often dropping mentions of the films in his lyrics.

A rep for West could not be immediately reached for more information on the project.