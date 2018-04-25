Kanye West Doubles Down on Trump Support: "He Is My Brother"

The statement was one of many West made in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

Kanye West continued his full-throated support for Pres. Trump on Wednesday morning (Apr. 25) with a tweet in which the "Power" rapper offered a colorful description of his ties to the embattled commander-in-chief. "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," said West, who famously made a pilgrimage to Trump Tower in December 2016 that raised eyebrows.

"We are both dragon energy. He is my brother," 'Ye doubled down. "I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals."

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West later clarified his remarks in another tweet, citing a call from his wife, Kim Kardashian. He wanted to ensure people knew that he doesn't "agree with everything Trump does."

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The initial tweet about Trump came less than a day after West parted ways with his manager of nearly three years, Scooter Braun, with no explanation for the split. After months of social media silence, West has recently ramped up his posts, tweeting out a series of pop culture philosophy musings that include, "do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can" and, following the Trump tweet, "fear takes strategy Unlearn linear thinking Hit you with these zig zag thoughts."

On Monday (Apr. 23), West told Hot 97's Ebro Darden, "I do love Donald Trump" and Wednesday's initial Trump tweet was followed a minute later by one in which Kanye wrote, "If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people in my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too."

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In a Trump-like spree, West had tweeted more than 40 times by 1 p.m. Wednesday, with missives confirming he no longer has a manager, fired his lawyer (but has hired a CEO and CFO and two new lawyers), a reiteration that he is his generation's "Ford Hughes Jobs Disney" and the quip, "when we become president we have to change the name of the plane from Air Force one to Yeezy force one."

This article originally appeared on Billboard.