Kanye West Drops Music Video for Chick-fil-A Themed Track "Closed on Sunday"

The song is the fourth track from West's latest gospel-rap album, 'Jesus Is King.'

The day after teasing its world premiere on Twitter, Kanye West dropped the music video for "Closed on Sunday," the fourth track from his latest gospel-rap album, Jesus Is King, on Thursday.

The song includes multiple references to famous fast food outlet Chick-fil-A, which is traditionally closed Sundays to observe founder Truett Cathy's Christian faith. The timing of the video release falls on Thanksgiving, a day that the chicken restaurant is also closed in observance of the holiday.

The bizarre video, a little less than three minutes in length, opens on West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their three children alone, on a mountain. Kris Jenner is also in the video. When he is not riding in a tank-like truck, West is rapping on a mountain side and then among a large group, which includes his family.

At a recent promotional event for Jesus Is King at Joel Osteen's church in Houston, West explained his reasoning for diving into bigger themes in his music. "As rappers, there's so many things we've done to maintain the idea of coolness; you know, we have our own daughters, and we'll still be rapping about trying to hook up with somebody's daughter," he said. "Not taking the responsibility as a man."

"Closed on Sunday" includes the lyrics "Closed on Sunday, you're my Chick-fil-A/ Hold the Selfies, put the 'Gram away/ Get your family, y'all hold hands and pray/ When you got daughters, always keep 'em safe."

He then opened up about the track, noting, "That's why I say the song 'Closed on Sunday' is the hardest record ever made — it's harder than an N.W.A. record, because it's talking about protecting your kids from the indoctrination of the media, the thousands and thousands of images that are fed to children by the age of 6 or 7, and within those images, there are images mixed in that we don't know about as parents that are purposely mixed in, to lower the kid's superpower and esteem so that they can be more susceptible to consumption and feel that they need to consume, and become a part of the numeric, robotic system that controls so much of the media."

The Chick-fil-A website, which has a section dedicated to explaining Cathy's decision to close Sundays "so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose," includes an accompanying video that shares the title of West's track.

The 11-track album Jesus Is King was released Oct. 25.

Watch West's music video for "Closed on Sunday" below.