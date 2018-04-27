Kanye West Drops New Song 'Lift Yourself,' Includes Unintelligible Lyrics

Earlier in the day, the rapper tweeted about this fire verse, which he proclaimed would "will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking."

Kanye West unveiled his promised song “Lift Yourself” on Friday night — and things take an interesting turn at the end.

The hip-hop mogul tweeted out a link to his website, and the link leads to the mp3 file that starts playing once the page loads. "Lift Yourself" starts out with a classic Kanye soul sound, with a female vocalist singing: "Hard to see the hang-ups we have today/ We need to strive for more liberty." The hook — "Lift yourself up on your feet/ Let's get it on" — then takes a turn into an almost trap-sounding beat.

West then speaks over the track: "What they don't really realize, though, this next verse, this next verse, though, these bars." And the eyebrows raise as he starts to rap a nonsensical combination of "Whoopdedy-scoop, whoopdedy-whoop-scoop-poop/ Poop/ Poop," followed by an abrupt end.

Earlier in the day, the rapper tweeted about this fire verse, which he proclaimed would "bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking." Ebro Darden of Hot 97 questioned Ye's thought process on Wednesday after the rapper sent out a slew of pro-Trump controversial tweets.

Listen to "Lift Yourself" here.

I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking



The bars



It's called Lift Yourself — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 27, 2018

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.