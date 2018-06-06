Kanye West to Launch #ProjectWyoming Listening Events in Brooklyn, Miami, Chicago

Next up on the #ProjectWyoming itinerary is a Brooklyn listening party slated for Thursday.

The creme de la creme of music, Hollywood and media gathered at a Wyoming ranch last week to experience Kanye West's highly anticipated album. However, for his upcoming joint album with Kid Cudi, Kanye is giving fans an opportunity to get in on the action and shared dates for his #ProjectWyoming listening event series taking place in a few major cities across the U.S. this week.

On Kanye's official site, there are three cities, Chicago, Miami, and Brooklyn, listed with an RSVP link available for the Chicago and Miami listening events going down tonight (June 6). The RSVP link opens to an event page that features the artwork for Kanye's new album, Ye, this time with the words "Wyoming in Chicago" written across the image. The Chicago and Miami listening event venues have not yet been disclosed, but both events will start at 6 p.m.

Next up on the #ProjectWyoming itinerary is a Brooklyn listening party slated for Thursday (June 7).

On Tuesday night (June 5), Kid Cudi shared the Takashi Murakami-designed artwork for the Kids See Ghost album set to arrive this Friday. Following Kids See Ghosts, Ye is expected to unveil new albums from Nas (June 15) and Teyana Taylor (June 22).

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.