Kanye West Files Trademark Application for "Sunday Service" Merchandise

Kanye West has filed a trademark application for the term “Sunday Service” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, public records show.

The filing was made by Mascotte Holdings, the same company that filed trademarks for “Yeezus,” “Yeezy,” “Red October,” “Yandhi,” “Calabasas Clothing,” “Donda," "Half Beast" and “Kanye West" (among others) on behalf of the hip-hop star.

The application, which was first reported by TMZ, lists “bottoms as clothing,” dresses, footwear, handwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and “tops as clothing” as merchandise to be sold bearing the mark. It was filed on July 19.

The proposed mark seems to be a takeoff on West’s weekly Sunday Service concerts/church services, which feature choral arrangements of popular songs (including West’s) and regularly attract high-profile guests. Back in April he brought the service to Coachella, where he sold religious-themed apparel bearing such phrases as "Holy Spirit," "Trust God" and "Jesus Walks."

