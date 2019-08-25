Kanye West Hosts Sunday Service in Dayton to Honor Mass Shooting Victims

The gospel and worship event, held Aug. 25 at the city's RiverScape MetroPark, drew a large crowd and included such guests as Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and SNL's Michael Che, along with West's wife, Kim Kardashian, and their children.

Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to Dayton, Ohio, to honor the victims of a recent mass shooting that left nine people dead and dozens more injured.

Chappelle took the stage at one point, noting that even through the difficult times, "we're still here and we're still strong. And the only way, but not the only way, but the best way that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before," TMZ reports.

Kanye also led a crowd sing-along of "Happy Birthday" to Chappelle, who turned 46 years old on Saturday. The rapper reportedly didn't perform during the service.

Watch the full Sunday Service live stream in Dayton, Ohio, here.

In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting https://t.co/RFr8A4birh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2019

