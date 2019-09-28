Kanye West, IMAX Reveal Exclusive Movie Collaboration

The film, set for release on Oct. 25, will include music from West's new album, 'Jesus is King.'

IMAX on Saturday revealed a collaboration with Kanye West, in which they will release the film JESUS IS KING exclusively in IMAX theaters around the world on Oct. 25 this year.

"Filmed in the summer of 2019, JESUS IS KING brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert," said Imax in a statement. "This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album JESUS IS KING — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX."

More details about the project will be released in the coming weeks.

Along with the announcement, an official teaser poster was revealed.