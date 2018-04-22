Kanye West Is Producing a New Nas Album

He announced the news of the new album, due in June, on Twitter.

Add Nas to the list of artists Kanye West is working with as a producer.

"I'm hand producing all the albums I tweeted about," the rapper, who recently returned to Twitter after a hiatus, announced Sunday (April 22). "Been chopping samples from the sunken place ... Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah..."

"Nas June 15th," he wrote in his next tweet.

Nas' forthcoming album will be his first full-length release since 2012's Life Is Good.

West also recently revealed he has two new projects of his own on the way: a seven-song solo album to be released June 1, followed by a joint effort with Kid Cudi coming June 8. On top of that, he announced album drop dates for Pusha T (May 25) and Teyana Taylor (June 22), both of which he's producing.

I'm hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah... — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Nas June 15th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.