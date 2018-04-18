Kanye West Is Writing a Philosophy Book in Real Time Via Twitter

The hip-hop mogul first revealed that an actual self-help book is in the works in 'The Hollywood Reporter' New York Issue.

Kanye West is back -- well, on Twitter at least. Last week, Kanye returned to the social media platform and randomly shared a few of his favorite moments from his Saint Pablo Tour and a few ideas he has for his Yeezy clothing line before offering advice to creatives. On Wednesday (April 18), West continued his train of thought, this time going more in-depth about how people can maintain their creativity.

According to West, creatives should step away from social media and the internet sometimes to focus on their own ideas in order to be more productive. "When you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie," he wrote, adding that we should trust our own intuition. "You have the best ideas. Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can."

Kanye even served up knowledge about valuing originality over trends because "thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel."

But there's more. The Life of Pablo rapper advised creatives to be their own competition instead of competing with other people, adding that people should "just stop lying about shit. Just stop lying" in order to attain true happiness.

Nestled in his philosophical Twitter messages was the tweet announcing that an actual self-help book is in the works. "Oh, by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive," Kanye added.

The rapper and fashion designer first revealed his plans for a philosophy book in his exclusive interview with interior designer Axel Vervoordt for THR’s New York Issue. “I've got this new concept that I've been diggin' into. I'm writing a philosophy book right now called Break the Simulation,” West said during his discussion with Vervoordt. “And I've got this philosophy — or let's say it's just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed. I've got a concept about photographs, and I'm on the fence about photographs...because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future.”

However, West let it be known that he will work on his book on his own time so we shouldn't expect the book to hit shelves anytime soon. In the meantime, read some of Kanye's life advice below.

when you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

You have the best ideas. Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Don't follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

You will be a drop of water with the ocean as your army. If you move out of fear than your on your own. Then it's just you and the money and the countless people you have to lie to and manipulate to build a man made path that will never lead to true happiness. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

just stop lying about shit. Just stop lying. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

I will work on this "book" when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn't like how much I used the word I so I changed the I's to We's. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Be here now. Be in the moment. The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better. The bad parts the boring parts the parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness. This is life. This is the greatest movie we will ever see. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

