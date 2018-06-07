Kanye West and Kid Cudi's 'Kids See Ghost' Listening Event Will Be Live Streamed

Cudi took to Twitter to share a download link for the WAV media app, the same app Kanye used to preview his Ye album listening event at a Wyoming ranch last week.

Kanye West's #ProjectWyoming listening event series will come to an end on Thursday night in Brooklyn, following the Chicago and Miami listening parties on Wednesday, as Kanye and Kid Cudi will be kicking off the official listening party for Kids See Ghosts in Los Angeles.

For those unable to attend the LA event, the Kids See Ghosts duo are giving fans the opportunity to live stream the listening party ahead of the album's official release at midnight.

Early Thursday morning, Cudi took to Twitter to share a download link for the WAV media app, the same app Kanye used to preview his Ye album listening event at a Wyoming ranch last week. The Kids See Ghosts live stream will begin at 8 p.m PST/11 p.m EST.

West's album listening event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming was the talk of the town last week, as the star-studded event featured appearances from Ye's G.O.O.D Music tribe, hip-hop stars, Hollywood actors and comedians and more.

According to Pitchfork, those in attendance at Ye's #ProjectWyoming parties were treated to bonfires and DJ sets, however new music from Kanye and Cudi's upcoming album was not played.

Download the @WAV_Media app https://t.co/tSKPugfNlF to watch the livestream of the KIDS SEE GHOSTS listening event on Thursday, June 7 at 8PM PST — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 7, 2018

