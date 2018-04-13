Kanye West Reactivates Twitter Account

The rapper has yet to post any new tweets after deactivating his social media in May 2017.

Kanye West just keeps getting more cryptic when it comes to social media. The hip hop mogul has reactivated his Twitter, but still no new tweets.

His myriad of thoughts put on the platform before deactivating it in May 2017 are slowly being deleted from the account, but it’s unclear what the clean slate will be used for.

On Valentine’s Day, West reactivated his Instagram account for two whole days, posting more than 50 photos of iconic celebrity couples, including everyone from John F. Kennedy and Jackie O. to Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.