Kanye West Releases 'Jesus Is Born' on Christmas

Kanye West took the holiday spirit to a new level with the drop of his new album with his Sunday Service collective, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas day.

On Dec. 25, West released his latest gospel offering, Jesus Is Born, a 19-track extension of the work he and his band and choir have been putting in with Sunday Service, the semi-regular weekend sermon he's been hosting and producing since January 2019. West revealed that Jesus Is Born would be arriving on Christmas back in October in a conversation with Zane Low. (This is the first official release from Sunday Service, as Jesus Is King was released under West's name.)

Jesus Is Born is West's second gospel effort; his first, Jesus Is King, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart following its release on Oct. 25. With Jesus Is King, his ninth chart-topper, West tied the record previously held by Eminem for most consecutive No. 1 albums. Every single one of Jesus Is King's hit the Hot 100 in its first tracking period as well, with "Follow God" premiering at the highest point at No. 7 on that chart.

In recent weeks, West has introduced gospel-based operas into his live repertoire, always with the Sunday Service choir by his side: he brought Mary to New York City's Lincoln Center (on Dec. 22) and Miami (on Dec. 8), and introduced Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles back in November.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.