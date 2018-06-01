Kanye West Releases "Wyoming" Merchandise Collection for 'Ye' Listening Party

The six-piece collection was designed by frequent West collaborator Wes Lang.

Shortly after Kanye West delivered his ye album early Friday, Yeezy released a merchandise collection online coinciding with the unique private listening experience at the scenic Diamond Cross Ranch out in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night. The 40-year-old was joined by media members, friends, A-list celebrities and rap compatriots who were invited to hear the seven-track project in its entirety back-to-back.

The six-piece collection was designed by frequent West collaborator Wes Lang. Pieces range from $65 to $145 for the Bravado-supplied merchandise, which contains an assortment of long-sleeve shirts and hoodies coming in orange, black or white.

Each '90s-inspired item reads "Wyoming" across the front with either a picturesque graphic resembling the mountainous region or a hand-drawn sunset. Down the right arm says "Jackson Hole," signifying where West holed up for months at a time to craft his entire album at the creative retreat.

Purchases are expected to be shipped out in the next three to four weeks and come with an email link to download the album digitally. Shop the collection here and stream ye below.

