Kanye West Shares New Album Artwork: A Photo of His Late Mother's Plastic Surgeon

Kanye West has shared the artwork and potential title for his upcoming 7-song album, the follow-up to his 2016 release, The Life of Pablo.

On Saturday morning, West tweeted a screenshot of a text message conversation with "Wes" (in this case, could feasibly be DJ-producer Wesley Pentz or Sheck Wes, a recent GOOD Music signee) that included a mugshot-like photo of Dr. Jan Adams. Adams is the controversial plastic surgeon who performed breast reduction surgery on West's mother the day before she died in 2007.

"This is my album cover," West wrote in the text, just below a photo of Adams. "This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery."

'Ye followed up with the question, "Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating." Wes replied in all caps, "LOVE EVERYONE," to which Kanye responded, "I love that."

In November 2007, Dr. Adams performed liposuction and breast reduction procedures on West's mother, Donda West. She died the following day. Coroners said the cause of death was a combination of coronary artery disease and various post-operative factors.

West's new 7-song album will be released on June 1. The rapper will also be releasing a joint album with Kid Cudi, titled Kids See Ghosts, on June 8.

