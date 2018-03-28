Kanye West Splits With Longtime Manager Izzy Zivkovic

The rapper is expected to keep Scooter Braun on as part of his management team.

Kanye West has parted ways with longtime manager Izvor "Izzy" Zivkovic, Billboard has learned.

Zivkovic has been part of West's management team for a number of years and was considered a close confidant of the MC. In May 2016, the Life of Pablo rapper added Scooter Braun to his management team. Braun was not part of the shake-up involving Zivkovic and is expected to take on all management responsibilities for West, who is repped by CAA.

It's unclear what led to the split, and Zivkovic is a relatively unknown figure to many. He has largely stayed out of the spotlight and is believed to have joined West around the time he released his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Zivkovic did not return requests for comment. In recent months, Zivkovic had expanded the client roster of his Split Second Management company and added Arcade Fire, Banks, Jack Garratt and Kevin Garrett as clients.

West has been in the news lately with his new Adidas-backed Yeezy 500 sneakers, which are due to hit stores next month. He was spotted over the weekend in Washington at the March for Our Lives rally with wife Kim Kardashian. After taking a brief hiatus from performing, West made a surprise appearance at Adidas’ NBA All-Star Weekend event on Feb. 17 in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, West and Kardashian welcome their third baby, Chicago, to the world via surrogate.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.