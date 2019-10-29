James Corden Joins Kanye West, Sunday Service Choir for Airplane Version of "Carpool Karaoke"

The rapper, who, Corden previously said, had canceled on the host multiple times, finally participated in one of the 'Late Late Show's' signature segments, talking about Christianity and his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West answered James Corden's prayers during a new spin on "Carpool Karaoke," dubbed "Airpool Karaoke," on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show.

After the host's flight was canceled, he called West to ask if he could join him on his flight back to Los Angeles. Corden assumed that they would fly on a private jet and was shocked to learn that West was sitting in coach on a normal airplane.

West’s Sunday Service choir was also on board with its leader, Jason White. The performers sang many of West's songs throughout the segment, including “Jesus Walks," "Selah" and "Souls Anchored."

Following the first performance, West and Corden discussed the rapper's Sunday Service concerts. "It was something I had a feeling I needed to do that God put on my heart," said West. "Now, he keeps on taking me to new levels and taking us to new levels that we didn’t imagine before."

West added that while he just recently became outspoken about religion, he has always felt connected to Christianity. "God’s always had a plan for me and he wanted to use me, but I think he wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering and see my pain and put stigmas on me and have me go through all the human experiences,” West said. “So now, when I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience. If it was just, 'We grew up with this guy and he’s a superstar,' it’s less compelling than this guy who had a mental breakdown and this guy was in debt."

The rapper also reflected on how his past mistakes were all part of God's plan. "God is using me as a human being — as humbly as I can put it — he's using me to show off. Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year, I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns," he explained.

He then added that it was important for him to talk about his personal finances because "people need to hear someone that had been put into debt by the system talk about these kind of numbers now that they're in service to Christ."

Additionally, West spoke about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. "People thought it would be uncool to be married. Then I got married and people were like, 'Ah, that looks cool,'" he said. When Corden noted that no one thought being married to Kardashian would be "uncool," West responded, "Not Kris Humphries."

He added that his marriage is "heavenly. It's magnificent."

Later in the segment, West admitted that he hopes to have seven children. He currently has four kids with Kardashian. "The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible," said West.

The segment comes a little over a year after Corden revealed that West had canceled on the segment at least twice, maybe three times.

"He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house," Corden said on The Late Late Show. "I was in a car and by the time the call finished, I sat outside his house and they were like, 'He's not in the zone for it right now. We'll do it another time.'"

Still the rapper sent Corden a gift. "He sent me...incredible flowers in a cube, a cube of flowers, which I'd never seen before and he sent me a pair of Yeezys," he said. "People were, like, 'Whoa, they're so expensive,' and I was, like, 'Yeah, they cost my show $45,000.'"

Watch the full segment below.