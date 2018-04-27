Kanye West, T.I. Debut Political New Song, "Ye Vs. The People"

The song premiered on an L.A. radio station hours after the artist dropped another single, "Lift Yourself, on Twitter.

After dropping the opaque single "Lift Yourself," Kanye West returned hours later with yet another new song, "Ye Vs. The People," featuring T.I., delivered to L.A. hip-hop station Power 106 on Friday night.

This one has lyrics that all can be found in the dictionary and lines that seem ripped straight from Kanye's reactivated Twitter timeline. "You just reading the headlines, you don't see the fine print/ You on some choosing-sides shit, I'm on some unified shit," West raps.

T.I. acts as "The People" of the title, suggesting that Kanye's support of Donald Trump and conservative commentators like Candace Owens and Scott Adams is bigger than his own "selfish agenda" and that he's "representing dudes who seem cruel and cold-hearted."

But just like in West's text back-and-forth with longtime friend John Legend on Thursday, 'Ye stands his ground. "Bruh, I never, ever stop fighting for the people/ Actually, wearing the hat will show people that we equal," he spits, alluding to the photo he posted of himself wearing Trump's famous red "Make America Great Again" ball cap.

Later in the song, West references his MAGA support again: "'Make America Great Again' had a negative perception/ I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction/ Added empathy, caring, love and affection/ And y'all simply questioning my methods."

All that's available for now is a radio rip of the song from its Power 106 premiere, so stay tuned for its official release.

