Kanye West Unveils 'Nebuchadnezzar' Opera at the Hollywood Bowl

Kanye West will present an opera titled Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 24.

West shared a golden invitation to the event, designed by Nick Knight and featuring an engraved image of the ancient Babylonian king, on Twitter.

Nebuchadnezzar will be directed by Vanessa Beecroft and include music with Sunday Service, Peter Colins & Infinities Song.

The Hollywood Bowl says tickets will be on sale Monday at noon. The Nov. 24 show is set to take place at 4 p.m.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019

JUST ANNOUNCED: A @kanyewest opera: Sunday, November 24th #atthebowl. Tickets go on sale Monday at noon. https://t.co/Wxld43XcbG — Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) November 17, 2019

