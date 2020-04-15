Kanye West Cites "Better" Real Estate in Saying He Will Vote Donald Trump for Re-Election

"I'm not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over," he says of his choice.

Kanye West will vote for Donald Trump to stay in office four more years this November.

The musician, designer and entrepreneur told GQ in a lengthy series of interviews published Wednesday that despite all the waves it created when he donned a Make America Great Again hat, he remains team Trump.

When asked whether he we would be less vocal this election season, West responded, "No, I'm definitely voting this time. And we know who I'm voting on. And I'm not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I'm still here!"

He continued, "I was told my career would end if I wasn't with [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That's like if Obama's campaign was 'I'm with black.' What's the point of being a celebrity if you can't have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?"

West has been an outspoken supporter of Trump's for the past four years and even visited him in the Oval Office.

"I buy real estate. It's better now than when Obama was in office," West told GQ. "They don't teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody's property."

In a separate conversation, conducted on March 3, West touched lightly on the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "If we were to not be here anymore, all I can think is, What a wonderful life it is. You think about those movies where the world is ending and I just simply thank God for life. Thank God for all these experiences."