Kanye West Selling 'Ye' CDs After Online-Only 'Life of Pablo'

The move to make physical copies of his latest album available on his online store comes after his last release, 'Life of Pablo,' was streaming only, and the outspoken musician said 'Yeezus' would be his last CD release.

Kanye West decided to not sell any physical CDs alongside 2016's The Life of Pablo, which became the first streaming-only album to go platinum. It seems Yeezy must have had a change of heart when it comes to his feelings regarding CDs, as physicals of Ye are now available for purchase via his official online shop.

Back in 2013, the 41-year-old claimed that Yeezus would be the last project from the CD era of music. "The Yeezus album packaging was an open casket to CDs R.I.P. So there it is, No more CDs from me," West wrote in since-deleted tweets.

Yeezy creative collaborator and now-Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, confirmed those sentiments during a guest lecture at Columbia University earlier this year (Feb. 6). "For us, it represented the death of a CD. We saw it, this might be the last time someone ever even sees this. It's an open casket," he said.

Ye CDs are now on sale for $10 at Kanye West's online store with vinyl records going for $15 plus shipping costs. Each purchase is expected to ship at some point in early August, according to the website.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.