Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Makes History on Hot Christian Songs, Hot Gospel Songs Charts

West adds another unprecedented achievement, as he becomes the first artist to monopolize the entire top 10 on both Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs.

Kanye West's first faith-based album, Jesus Is King, sparks history on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts.

As previously reported, the set opens at No. 1 on both the Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums tallies (dated Nov. 9) with 264,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week (ending Oct. 31), according to Nielsen Music.

It concurrently crowns the all-genre Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts and, along with its Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums reigns, arrives as the first set ever to rule all five rankings.

West adds another unprecedented achievement thanks to the set's songs individually, as he becomes the first artist to monopolize the entire top 10 on both Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs. The charts, which launched in 2003 and 2005, respectively, are fueled by streaming, airplay and sales data.

On Hot Gospel Songs, the hip-hop superstar actually controls the top 11, thanks to every song from the album.

West surpasses other accomplished acts with his honors. On Hot Christian Songs, Chris Tomlin, Jordan Smith (both in 2016), Casting Crowns (2009) and Mercy Me (2006) each infused the top three in a week. On Hot Gospel Songs, Lecrae swept the top five for three weeks in 2014.

Breaking down West's domination, the top seven on Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs are identical:

No. 1, "Follow God"

No. 2, "Closed on Sunday"

No. 3, "Selah"

No. 4, "On God"

No. 5, "Everything We Need," feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Ant Clemons

No. 6, "God Is"

No. 7, "Use This Gospel," feat. Clipse & Kenny G

On Hot Christian Songs, "Water," featuring Ant Clemons, "Hands On," featuring Fred Hammond, and "Jesus Is Lord" round out the top 10.

On Hot Gospel Songs, the gospel-only track "Every Hour," featuring Sunday Service Choir, ranks at No. 8, followed by, in order, "Water," "Hands On" and "Jesus Is Lord," at Nos. 9, 10 and 11.

This article was originally published by Billboard.