Kanye West Makes Appearance at Joel Osteen's Church in Houston

Houston is the latest city to host Kanye West's Sunday Service, but those who can't make it to Joel Osteen's megachurch this Sunday can still tune in for the performance.

During the livestream, West's band and choir will sing through songs off Jesus Is King, his chart-topping gospel debut. From Coachella to Detroit and now Houston, fans have been able to follow West from their own screens as Jesus Is King grew from a work in progress to a No. 1 album.

Prior to performing, West joined Osteen on stage where they engaged in a thorough conversation about faith. West admitted that he felt a calling to God while sitting in the hospital after he says he had a mental breakdown. "I know that God's been calling me for a long time and the Devil's been distracting me for a long time," he said onstage. "When I was in my lowest point, God was there with me."

He went on to explain that though he conveyed an "arrogance and cockiness" to the public eye, "God is now using it for him." "Every time I stand up, I feel that I'm standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, 'I'm here in service to God.'" Looking back on his time in the spotlight, West also explained that there's a mentality people share "when they're in service to fame," which is that evil can be just as powerful and "the only way to prosper is in service to fame."

"Now the shift is going to change," West said, before quipping, "Jesus has won the victory because now the greatest artist that God has ever created is working for him." West also mentioned that as a 42-year-old man, married for five years — Kim Kardashian West and daughter North were shown in the audience — he feels responsible to emulate his mother and father, who took him to Church throughout his childhood.

After West praised Osteen for his dedication to showing "how good God is," Osteen joked, "When you go Kanye defending you, you made it." Before leaving the stage, West said a prayer alongside Osteen to the audience.

West has already won over crowds in Houston before heading to Osteen's Lakewood Church, and warmed up for Sunday Service with a moving performance at the city's Harris County jails earlier this week.

Watch the livestream from Houston below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.