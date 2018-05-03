Kanye West's Music Banned by Detroit Radio Station

In a Facebook post two DJs said they “don’t want to hear Kanye’s music, we don’t want to play Kanye on our show, we don’t want to talk about Kanye anymore.”

A Detroit radio station has made the decision to #MuteKanye. In a Facebook post Thursday, 105.1 The Bounce DJs BiGG and Shay Shay elaborated on their decision, saying Kanye West’s recent comments about slavery being a “choice” were the last straw.

The announcement follows a remark from Shay Shay on the air Wednesday. When the two hosts were prompted on how they’d handle airplay of West, she said she was tired of listening to him. Now, they’ve followed through — and they make it abundantly clear in their Facebook post that they “don’t want to hear Kanye’s music, we don’t want to play Kanye on our show, we don’t want to talk about Kanye anymore.”

You can read the post below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.