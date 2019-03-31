Kanye West's Sunday Service Added to Coachella Lineup on Easter

Coachella confirmed the booking in a tweet on March 31.

Kanye West has joined the lineup of Coachella 2019. The rapper will bring his Sunday Service series to this year's festival on Easter Sunday, April 21.

Coachella confirmed the booking in a tweet on March 31: "Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2."

The fest shared a clip from what is presumably today's Sunday Service, where West told the crowd the news.

“We were out in Palm Springs and they took us to a little campground, because we were thinking about a little performance in Palm Springs, just a little one," he said. "Then they had a mountain, he had a mountain waiting for us. He had a date waiting for us. Only one date that mountain would be available to us: Easter Sunday at Coachella. That confirmation was confirmed last night.”

In a clip posted by wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter, Kanye appears practically giddy talking about his Coachella performance to all the passengers on a plane.

He was originally in talks to perform at Coachella, but stepped down at the time because the festival could not accommodate building a giant dome for his set. Coachella has since announced Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande as this year's headliners for the festival, which takes place over two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Check out the latest announcement below.

Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV — Coachella (@coachella) March 31, 2019

COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.