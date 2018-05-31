Kanye West's Wyoming Album Listening Party: Watch the Live Stream

6:44 PM PDT 5/31/2018 by Rania Aniftos, Billboard

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas

The rapper's project, which is still untitled, is set to release tonight.

Kanye West is currently hosting a listening party for his new album. The project, which is still untitled, is set to release tonight.

The rapper flew out a select group of journalists and influencers to the party, taking place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

West took to Twitter to share a link to an app that fans can watch the event from. Check it out below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com. 

