Kanye West's Wyoming Album Listening Party: Watch the Live Stream

Kanye West is currently hosting a listening party for his new album. The project, which is still untitled, is set to release tonight.

The rapper flew out a select group of journalists and influencers to the party, taking place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

West took to Twitter to share a link to an app that fans can watch the event from. Check it out below.

Download the @WAV_Media app https://t.co/HxSvFHiSrY to watch the livestream of my album listening tonight in Jackson Hole, Wyoming 7PM MDT — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 1, 2018

