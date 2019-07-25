Karen Golden, Script Supervisor for Michael Bay, David O. Russell and Ron Shelton, Dies at 78

Her strong body of work included 'Bull Durham,' three 'Transformers' films, 'Blue Chips,' 'Silver Linings Playbook,' 'Casino' and '8 Mile.'

Karen Golden, who served as the script supervisor on eight films directed by Michael Bay and six helmed by Ron Shelton, has died. She was 78.

Golden died June 23 in Los Angeles after a seven-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease, a family spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter.

Golden also collaborated with David O. Russell on I Heart Huckabees (2004), The Fighter (2010), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and Accidental Love (2015), her final credit.

She worked for Bay on The Rock (1996), Amageddon (1998), Pearl Harbor (2001), Bad Boys II (2003), The Island (2005), Transformers (2007), Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) and Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) and for Shelton on Bull Durham (1988), Blaze (1989), White Men Can't Jump (1992), Cobb (1994), Tin Cup (1996) and Hollywood Homicide (2003).

Born on March 28, 1941, Golden graduated from Beverly Hills High School and UCLA. Mentored by her aunt, script supervisor Dolores Rubin Levin (Lady in Cement, The In-Laws), she got into the business in the early '80s and did thrillers including the Rutger Hauer-starring The Hitcher (1986).

She went on to team with such notable directors as John Huston (1987's The Dead), Peter Bogdanovich (1990's Texasville), Penelope Spheeris (1993's The Beverly Hillbillies), Philip Kaufman (1993's Rising Sun), William Friedkin (1994's Blue Chips), Martin Scorsese (1995's Casino), Jon Avnet (1996's Up Close & Personal), Robert Benton (1998's Twilight), Sam Raimi (2000's The Gift), Curtis Hanson (2002's 8 Mile) and Tom Ford (2009's A Single Man).

Survivors include her mother, Evelyn, brother Harvey, son David, daughter Amy and grandchildren Wyatt, Scarlett, Liam and Sutton.