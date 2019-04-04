Karen Lunder Named President of Imagine Features

The next project up for the company is Netflix feature 'Hillbilly Elegy,' to be directed by Ron Howard.

Imagine chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard announced today that Karen Ludner is president of Imagine Features, overseeing feature film production and development.

Lunder is currently working on Netflix feature Hillbilly Elegy, to be directed by Howard. Upcoming priorities include the David Gordon Green-directed reboot of Friday Night Lights and Tick,Tick…Boom!, Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut.

Lunder joined Imagine in 2017 from Filmnation, where she was executive vp production and worked on titles that included Arrival and The Founder. Previously, Lunder was president of production at Gil Netter Productions and headed development for Landscape Entertainment.

"Karen has been the driving force in expanding our film slate within our new independent model. She has great creative instincts and shares our values for the importance of talent relationships and storytelling. We are excited for what is to come under her leadership and vision," said Grazer and Howard.