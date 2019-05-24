Cannes: Karim Ainouz's 'Invisible Life' Takes Top Prize in Un Certain Regard

Kantemir Balagov's 'Beanpole' nabbed the best director award when the sidebar handed out its honors on Friday night.

Karim Aïnouz's The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao has taken the top prize in Cannes' Un Certain Regard sidebar, as the section unveiled its winners Friday evening. Kantemir Balagov's Beanpole nabbed the best director award.

Invisible Life chronicles the story of two women struggling with repression and prejudice in '50s-era Brazil and drew on Aïnouz's memories of his single mother.

"I'm very proud to represent Brazil," Aïnouz told the audience inside the Palais. "We are going through something in Brazil now that is very very hard that has to do with intolerance."

Bruno Dumont's Joan of Arc received the night's first special mention. Chiara Mastroianni landed the top performance statue for her role in Christophe Honoré's On a Magical Night.

"It's the first time I've won a prize and I'm very surprised, very moved. I just thought I was coming along with Christophe, so I'm really speechless," said Mastroianni of her director, appearing visibly emotional and teary-eyed.

Olivier Laxe's Fire Will Come was awarded the jury prize, while the jury coup de coeur went to two films: Monia Chokri's A Brother’s Love and Michael Covino's The Climb. Albert Serra's Liberte took home the special jury prize.

Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki, whose Capernaum was nominated for a best foreign-language Oscar this year, headed up this year's jury.

"We had a great time and it was an emotional journey," Labaki said in her opening remarks. "And I'm very touched to have shared these last 10 days with you ... The jury would like to express the great pleasure we had diving into the diversity of the selection ... It was very stimulating to see side by side filmmakers that have mastered the language and those that are still finding their voice. Enriching because it's difficult to - not judge but to say who is best. You've already achieved so much by being in one of the greatest film festival in the world."

Lukas Dhont, whose Girl won the Camera d'Or and FIPRESCI prize in the section last year before going on to be nominated for a Golden Globe, and French actress Marina Fois were also on the jury.

German producer Nurhan Sekerci-Porst — who was behind In the Fade, for which Diane Kruger earned best actress honors at Cannes and which won the Golden Globe for best foreign-language film last year — and Jauja director Lisandro Alonso rounded out the panel.

There were 18 films in the section:

Invisible Life, Karim Aïnouz

Beanpole, Kantemir Balagov

The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobé Mévellec

A Brother’s Love, Monia Chokri

The Climb, Michael Covino

Joan of Arc, Bruno Dumont

Fire Will Come, Olivier Laxe

On a Magical Night, Christophe Honoré

Port Authority, Danielle Lessovitz

Papicha, Mounia Meddour

Adam, Maryam Touzani

Nina Wu, Midi Z

Liberte, Albert Serra

Bull, Annie Silverstein

Summer of Changsha, Zu Feng

EVGE, Nariman Aliev

The Bears Famous Invasion, Lorenzo mattotti

Once in Trubchevsk, Larisa Sadilova