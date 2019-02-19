Hollywood, Fashion Industry Figures Mourn Karl Lagerfeld

The legendary fashion designer died at age 85.

Both Hollywood and the fashion community are mourning the death of Karl Lagerfeld, who died Tuesday at the age of 85.

In the wake of the news, stars — including Diane Kruger, Victoria Beckham and Donatella Versace, among others — have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary designer, who most recently served as creative director of Chanel and Fendi.

Kruger, who frequently sat front row at Lagerfeld's Chanel fashion shows, revealed that she had plans to introduce her daughter to the style icon this week. However, those plans were unexpectedly canceled this morning after learning about Lagerfeld's death.

"Karl.... I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you. I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination," wrote the actress. "I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I’m heartbroken I was too late. Rest In Peace, I adore you."

Fellow designer Beckham wrote on Instagram that she was "so incredibly sad to hear" of Lagerfeld passing away. "Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally," she added. "RIP x vb."

In a touching post, Versace wrote that Lagerfeld had a great impact on both herself and her late brother, Gianni. "Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration," the Italian designer shared on Instagram. "We were always learning from you."

Lagerfeld had been in ill health. He was noticeably absent from Chanel’s spring 2019 haute couture show, held Jan. 22 at the Grand Palais in Paris; an announcement was made after the models' final walk that Lagerfeld had been feeling tired and was unable to attend.

The German-born designer and photographer joined Fendi in 1967 (when he collaborated with Silvia Fendi on women’s ready-to-wear) and became artistic director of Chanel in 1983 (overseeing haute couture and ready-to-wear). The next year, Lagerfeld started his own eponymous fashion brand. He continued his work with Fendi and Chanel until his death.

See the tributes to Lagerfeld below.

I don’t even recall him knowing my name, but man did I know his. We have lost a true genius in the fashion world. His designs remain with us forever. RIP #KarlLagerfeld (PS. After baby diet goals) pic.twitter.com/NX7oPceSC3 — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) February 19, 2019

It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend. You will be truly missed @KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/VBuFZU9BmL — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 19, 2019

I’m sad to hear that the one and only @KarlLagerfeld has passed. He was a giant in my industry and a man who gave me and so many others an abundance of wonderful opportunities and experiences in fashion, art and life. Truly, this is the end to an era. #karllagerfeld pic.twitter.com/LrXAcOVSvb — Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) February 19, 2019

Rest in peace Karl Lagerfeld. A true fashion maestro and visionary who inspired many. The impact he made and the legacy he left will live on. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 19, 2019

Fashion world loses one of its most influential designer.

Thanks for the talent.

RIP #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/d52MSMBlcl — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 19, 2019

The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/gU6emIyL28 — Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) February 19, 2019

Thank you for everything Karl x pic.twitter.com/UVY28s2K0b — florence welch (@flo_tweet) February 19, 2019