Hollywood, Fashion Industry Figures Mourn Karl Lagerfeld
The legendary fashion designer died at age 85.
Both Hollywood and the fashion community are mourning the death of Karl Lagerfeld, who died Tuesday at the age of 85.
In the wake of the news, stars — including Diane Kruger, Victoria Beckham and Donatella Versace, among others — have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary designer, who most recently served as creative director of Chanel and Fendi.
Kruger, who frequently sat front row at Lagerfeld's Chanel fashion shows, revealed that she had plans to introduce her daughter to the style icon this week. However, those plans were unexpectedly canceled this morning after learning about Lagerfeld's death.
"Karl.... I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you. I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination," wrote the actress. "I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I’m heartbroken I was too late. Rest In Peace, I adore you."
Fellow designer Beckham wrote on Instagram that she was "so incredibly sad to hear" of Lagerfeld passing away. "Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally," she added. "RIP x vb."
In a touching post, Versace wrote that Lagerfeld had a great impact on both herself and her late brother, Gianni. "Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration," the Italian designer shared on Instagram. "We were always learning from you."
Lagerfeld had been in ill health. He was noticeably absent from Chanel’s spring 2019 haute couture show, held Jan. 22 at the Grand Palais in Paris; an announcement was made after the models' final walk that Lagerfeld had been feeling tired and was unable to attend.
The German-born designer and photographer joined Fendi in 1967 (when he collaborated with Silvia Fendi on women’s ready-to-wear) and became artistic director of Chanel in 1983 (overseeing haute couture and ready-to-wear). The next year, Lagerfeld started his own eponymous fashion brand. He continued his work with Fendi and Chanel until his death.
Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I’m heartbroken I was too late Rest In Peace, I adore you
Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit , love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much . Rest In Peace KL
I don’t even recall him knowing my name, but man did I know his. We have lost a true genius in the fashion world. His designs remain with us forever. RIP #KarlLagerfeld (PS. After baby diet goals) pic.twitter.com/NX7oPceSC3— Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) February 19, 2019
It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend. You will be truly missed @KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/VBuFZU9BmL— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 19, 2019
I’m sad to hear that the one and only @KarlLagerfeld has passed. He was a giant in my industry and a man who gave me and so many others an abundance of wonderful opportunities and experiences in fashion, art and life. Truly, this is the end to an era. #karllagerfeld pic.twitter.com/LrXAcOVSvb— Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) February 19, 2019
Rest in peace Karl Lagerfeld. A true fashion maestro and visionary who inspired many. The impact he made and the legacy he left will live on.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 19, 2019
Fashion world loses one of its most influential designer.— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 19, 2019
Thanks for the talent.
RIP #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/d52MSMBlcl
The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/gU6emIyL28— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) February 19, 2019
Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig.
Thank you for everything Karl x pic.twitter.com/UVY28s2K0b— florence welch (@flo_tweet) February 19, 2019
We lost a true legend! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot & I was so nervous to work w such an icon! The world is so much chicer because u existed! I’m beyond honored to have had the opportunity to work w u. U are so loved & will be missed pic.twitter.com/0BSXoLDNN7— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019