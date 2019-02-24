Stars Pay Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at 2019 Oscars

How Tessa Thompson and Jason Momoa honored the late Chanel designer on the red carpet.

Stars paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the Academy Awards on Sunday following the Chanel and Fendi creative director's death on Tuesday in Paris. He was 85.

Tessa Thompson, who is presenting best score, wore a black silk bustier dress from Chanel on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. The Spring/Summer 2019 haute couture look features embroidery with gold beads that took 225 hours of work. Thompson completed the ensemble with Chanel Fine Jewelry — L’Esprit du Lion earrings and ring in 18-karat yellow gold with a cushion-cut yellow sapphire and diamonds.

Billy Porter (Pose) honored Lagerfeld with a diamond gardenia brooch, while stylist Jeanne Yang dressed presenter Jason Momoa (Aquaman) in two custom Fendi suits (one for the 91st Academy Awards show and one for the Vanity Fair party), later learning that they were the last that Lagerfeld designed for Fendi. “Jason is wearing the last thing Karl had his hand on with Silvia Fendi,” Yang told The Hollywood Reporter.

His wife, Lisa Bonet, wore one of Lagerfeld's last haute couture pieces for the 2019 Oscars, and called it an "honor" on the red carpet.

Hollywood also honored Lagerfeld on Saturday at Chanel's 11th annual pre-Oscars dinner, where guests included Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o, Lucy Boynton, Frances McDormand, Michelle Yeoh, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Carey Mulligan, Tessa Thompson, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Shailene Woodley and Robin Wright. The stars, many donning Chanel tweed, mingled at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Last year, Margot Robbie wore Chanel to the Oscars when she was nominated for I, Tonya. Her Lagerfeld look — a white, shoulderless gown and clutch — was the official start of her partnership with the house as an ambassador. The Chanel Fine Jewelry helped her “look like the Queen of England in a hot second, so part of it was finding diamonds that felt cool and authentic," said stylist Kate Young at the time.

In his more than 30 years at Chanel, the Germany-born designer collaborated with several Hollywood stars, including Madonna, Justin Bieber, Kristen Stewart, Pharrell Williams, Julianne Moore and Lily-Rose Depp. His longtime muse, Keira Knightley, joined Chanel as the face of Coco Mademoiselle in 2006.

Hollywood VIPs flocked to Lagerfeld's Chanel 2018 Metiers d’Art show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018, including brand ambassadors Robbie, Penelope Cruz and Williams, who walked the runway.

Since his death, stars from Kris Jenner to Bella Hadid paid tribute online. At the Costume Designers Guild Awards this week, host Kate Walsh and Sarah Paulson also honored the designer.