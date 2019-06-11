Karlovy Vary Festival to Honor Julianne Moore

The Oscar-winning actress will present a screening of her latest film 'After the Wedding,’ and Casey Affleck will return to the festival to screen his new film 'Light of My Life.’

Oscar-wining actress Julianne Moore will receive the Crystal Globe lifetime achievement honor at the 54th edition of the Karlovy Vary international film festival, which opens at the end of June.

Moore will be in the Czech Republic's Bohemian Spa town to present her latest film - the festival opener - After the Wedding, along with her husband and the film's screenwriter and director Bart Freundlich.

The festival's prestigious award honors Moore's for her "Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema".

The couple's latest collaboration, Moore plays opposite Michelle Williams in a remake of Susanne Bier's 2006 film about a wealthy woman who offers to support an Indian orphanage.

Actor Billy Crudup, who also appears in the film, will join the couple at the presentation of their film, of which Moore is also a producer.

American actress Patricia Clarkson, who this year won a Golden Globe for her performances in HBO series Sharp Objects - selected episodes of which had early screenings at last year's Karlovy Vary - will also receive a Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema, at the festival's closing ceremony, July 6.

Other Hollywood stars attending this year's festival include Casey Affleck who will present his new film Light of My Life, which he directed, wrote, produced and stars in opposite newcomer Anna Pniowsky.

The film is set in a dystopian era when almost all women have died of an unknown disease. Affleck plays a father on a journey with his 11 year-old son Rag - their only goal to survive.

Two years ago, Affleck was honored with the festival's prestigious President's Award.

In other festival announcements today, Czech screenwriter and author Stephan Hulik will chair the grand jury with members that include Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir, Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, Greek actress Angeliki Papoulia and French film writer Charles Tesson.

The jury for the festival's Eastern Europe competition, East of the West, is chaired by Ukrainian producer Denis Ivanov; with the documentary program jury headed by Argentinian filmmaker Gaston Solnicki.

The festival, which opens June 28 and runs through July 6, will close with Nisha Ganatra's cynical film about a jaded queen of late-night talk shows (Emma Thompson) who senses the end is nigh in Late Night.