Karlovy Vary Festival to Honor Tim Robbins

Oscar-winning actor, director, screenwriter, producer and musician Tim Robbins is to be honored at the Karlovy Vary film festival.

The festival, which opens its 53rd edition later this month, will give him the event's prestigious Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema.

Robbins, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Mystic River in 2003 and who was nominated for an Academy Award as director for Dead Man Walking in 1995, will be at the Czech spa town that hosts the festival, where he will present two of his films, Bob Roberts and Cradle Will Rock.

Robbins will also appear on stage for a special concert performance by Tim Robbins and the Rogues Gallery Band.

The actor first gained widespread attention when he appeared in Ron Shelton's sports film Bull Durham in 1988; he subsequently worked with Robert Altman on three films, earning a Golden Globe and Cannes best actor for The Player (1992), appearing the following year in Short Cuts and then in 1994 in Prêt-à-Porter.

Other prominent guests announced by the festival on Tuesday include American director and ex-member of British comedy troupe Monty Python, Terry Gilliam.

Gilliam will present his latest film, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which premiered last month at Cannes. Long in the making, the film first began shooting began 18 years ago with Jonny Depp and Jean Rochefort starring, but was aborted after six days.

Oscar winner Anna Paguin and actor/director Stephen Moyer will present The Parting Glass along with screenwriter and co-star Denis O'Hare and producer Cerise Hallam Larkin.

Actor Caleb Landry Jones, recently seen in Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will present the world premiere of Peter Brunner's competition film To The Night.

Producer John Lesher, who won an Oscar for Birdman (2014); Lesher will present Hostiles, the latest film by director Scott Cooper, satrring Christian Bale and Rosamind Pike. Actor Rory Cochrane who also plays in the film - a Western about a group of U.S. soldiers escorting an Indian chief and his family through dangerous territory in 1892 – will also be at the screening.

Producer Greg Shapiro, who shared a best picture Oscar for Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker (2008) makes his fourth appearance at Karlovy Vary.

Up-and-coming young New Zealand actress Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie will present Leave No Trace by director Debra Granik, whose Winter's Bone (2010) was nominated for four Oscars.

Greece-born French director Romain Gavras will present The World Is Yours. The gag-filled comedy, featuring stars such as Isabelle Adjani and Vincent Cassel, delighted and surprised audiences at Cannes this year.

The 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs June 29-July 7.