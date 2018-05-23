Karlovy Vary Film Festival to Honor Barry Levinson

The Oscar-winning director of 'Rain Man' will receive the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema.

Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson is set to attend next month's Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic to receive the festival's Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, the festival said Wednesday.

Levinson won an Academy Award for Rain Man, which also picked up three other Oscars in 1989 (for Dustin Hoffman as best actor, Mark Johnson for best picture, as well as Ronald Bass and Barry Morror for best screenplay).

Levinson, who is also known for his prescient 1997 political satire Wag the Dog and other popular movies, such as Good Morning, Vietnam and The Natural, will present his latest directorial project in Karlovy Vary, the HBO produced drama Paterno, as well as introducing screenings of Rain Man and Wag the Dog.

Danish actress Trine Dyrholm will also be in Karlovy Vary to present music biopic Nico, 1988, in which she plays the lead role of German singer, songwriter, musician and model Nico, known as the muse of Andy Warhol and a member of rock group Velvet Underground.

The festival also presents in its special section the People Next Door program this year's Oscar-winning best live-action short, The Silent Child. The story of a hearing-impaired girl will be presented by actress and screenwriter Rachel Shenton and director Chris Overton.

The 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary festival runs June 29-July 7.