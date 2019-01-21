Kate Beckinsale, David Arquette Attend Star-Studded Opening of New Vegas Club On The Record

Jonnie Houston, Kate Beckinsale and Mark Houston celebrate the grand opening of new nightclub On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Josh Hutcherson and Rumer Willis also made the scene at the launch of the first out-of-L.A. venue for nightlife impresarios the Houston Brothers at Park MGM.

Kate Beckinsale, David Arquette, Rumer Willis and Josh Hutcherson were among the Hollywood stars who made the scene in Vegas this weekend for the opening of On the Record, the first out-of-L.A. venue for nightclub-and-bar impresarios Jonnie and Mark Houston.

Other stars spotted at the Park MGM venue included Bella Thorne and her sister Dani Thorne, Emile Hirsch, Paul Wesley, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, Dan Levy, Shane West and Ireland Baldwin.

On the Record features a number of the cool kitschy hallmarks for which the Houstons are known including a speakeasy-style entrance, a secret room known as the Vinyl Parlor—where bartenders from coast-to-coast serve as “Bartenders-in-Residence” mixing song-inspired cocktails—and three karaoke rooms which have fast become the spot for stars, including Jeremy Renner and Dave Grohl, to hang out and cut loose.

The design ranges from framed vinyls and walls of retro cassettes to a commissioned 1963 Bristol Lodekka double-decker bus converted into a DJ booth and bar. “During our L.A. openings, even though we have a lot of celebrities come out, we keep it really low key,” said Mark Houston. “Now that we have a red carpet here, this is magnified, this is like 2.0. I'm like 'What is going on?' We’ve built up a lot of positive vibes and energy. People are super excited about it and we're just happy to be part of this city and create something different.”

“We are buying a house here; we love Vegas!” added Jonnie Houston.

Beckinsale came straight from the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, where she presented earlier in the evening, and hinted on the red carpet that she would be heading straight to karaoke: “‘Lucky’ by Britney Spears [is my go to song] just because we're representing unity,” she said. Joined by Rumer Willis inside, the duo sang along to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Wearing a white Mishka one-shoulder mini-dress and metallic Louboutin heels, the actress spoke of spending six months in South Africa, filming the upcoming Amazon/ITV series The Widow, which she called an “intense, emotional time.” “I didn't know the ending when I started shooting it. I've never done that before,” Beckinsale says.

Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson also showed up, despite being in a cast. Earlier in the evening (along with Arquette, Hirsch and Wesley), Hutcherson joined Park MGM players at the resort’s Juniper Cocktail Lounge for the NoMad 500 Celebrity Poker Invitational and then hit the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the WBA world welterweight title fight.

“Every time I go out [in L.A.], I go to [the Houston Brothers’ places]. I like Madame Siam and Break Room 86,” said Hutcherson. “[On the Record reminds] me of that. The Rolls Royce DJ booth is amazing. The double-decker bus [on the patio is] crazy. The sound is really good. What's crazy to me is you can go from one room to the next and hear [the music] distinctly.”

Arquette, who was wearing a Tupac and Marilyn Monroe T-shirt, a bomber jacket and Mickey Mouse-patterned jeans, said he favors his own club, Bootsy Bellows, but admitted it’s all family in the nightlife scene. “We're remodeling [Bootsy] but it will be open in late February, [so] I go to the Houston brothers [spots],” he says.

Now wrestling full-time and also shooting a documentary on the sport, Arquette, who has been in the ring for 20 years, admitted that “everything hurts so much. My neck's out, my back's out, everything hurts. Wrestling is a lot more real that anybody thinks, they think it's fake. Get in the ring and you'll see it's not.”

Ireland Baldwin, who alluded to a new campaign for Guess, was dressed in a black trench and modestly flaunted winning $150 while playing blackjack for the first time and riding the New York-New York Hotel roller coaster during her Vegas vacation.

Bella Thorne and her sister Dani, Baldwin and Willis attended Lady Gaga’s Enigma and then had dinner at L.A. chef Roy Choi’s new restaurant Best Friend, also at Park MGM, before heading into On the Record for a night of singing and dancing.