Kate Beckinsale Recounts Shocking Harvey Weinstein Incident After 'Serendipity' Premiere

Beckinsale detailed a 2001 meeting with the disgraced Hollywood mogul in which he told her, "If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass."

Following Harvey Weinstein's sentencing to 23 years in a New York State prison Wednesday morning, actress Kate Becksinale recounted a 2001 incident with the fallen Hollywood mogul that left her in tears.

Sharing her story on Instagram, the 46-year-old Underworld actress detailed a meeting with Weinstein that occurred a day after the New York premiere of Serendipity.

"These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible," Beckinsale began her post.

She continued that Weinstein "insisted" on the premiere, and the morning after, Beckinsale and her toddler daughter Lily were invited to his home for a playdate with Weinstein's own daughter.

"I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said 'No, you wait here.' The minute the door closed he started screaming 'you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere.' I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake," Beckinsale wrote.

"If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt," Weinstein told the actress, according to Beckinsale's post.

"The shock made me burst into tears," Beckinsale continued. "I tried to say 'Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party .' He said, 'I don’t care - it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get.'"

Beckinsale wrote how she and her child left Weinstein's home following that meeting, and expressed how "that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for, and falls under no felony."

She continued though that she has been "punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years, insidiously and seeming irreversibly."

The actress expressed that Weinstein's sentencing is "a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry."

She closed her post by noting that "the crimes that are not crimes" and "the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell" need to be eradicated from the industry.

"I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders, forever," Beckinsale concluded.

Weinstein's sentencing ends his New York trial, which began Jan. 6. His team has said they will appeal the jury's decision to convict him on two of the five charges he faced. The team has said they do not know when he would be arraigned on the four charges he faces in Los Angeles County.

